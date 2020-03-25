Second coronavirus patient dies in Punjab, death toll rises to 8 in Pakistan
Web Desk
05:39 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
Second coronavirus patient dies in Punjab, death toll rises to 8 in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday confirmed second death related to novle coronavirus infection in Punjab, taking dealth toll to eight in Pakistan. 

Reports said that decesed woman belonged to Sohawa, a tehsil in Jhelum district, and had recently returned to Pakistan from the United Kingdom.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Science & Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain confirmed 14 new cases in Jhelum, adding that all the patients had returned from abroad or their relevant. 

Pakistan leads South Asia with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region, a total of 1,000 (five of them critical), according to government data.

New cases keep emerging in all four provinces – Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab - and Islamabad Capital Territory.

Sindh remains the worst affected province with a total of 413 cases and it is followed by Punajb with 296 cases after new cases were reported in different cities.

According to official data, the number of cases in the province stands at 78, while there are 115 cases in Balochistan, 16 cases in Islamabad and 82 cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

