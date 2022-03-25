TECNO holds Valuable Partner Meeting 2022 in Lahore

LAHORE - The globally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO held a splendid Valuable Partners Meeting 2022 at a local hotel in the city.

The event unveiled TECNO’s new Spark 8C smartphone and rewards for the best Master Dealers (MD) of the fourth quarter (Q4) 2021. Many marketing dealers, media persons, and tech experts joined the event.

The event was arranged by TECNO to join hands and lead the market in Pakistan towards greater technologies. The new Spark 8C was also officially unveiled and unboxed by Tech YouTuber, Bilal Munir from Video Wali Sarkar, live for the event participants.

TECNO gave away a net worth of USD 200,000 gifts among the MDs at this event.The Rewards for best MDs of Q4 2021 included Special Gifts for all, Motorbikes (51), Thailand Tour (36), Luxury Europe Tour (22), Loyal UK Tour (5), and Business Cars (10).

Adeel Tahir, Sales Director of TECNO Mobile Pakistan shared some insightful knowledge regarding the New Plan and Sale Strategy of 2022 with the audience. He said,

“We thank all our partners for being with us in our journey and trying to expand more in 2022. We are now one of the Top 50 Chinese Cross-border Brands, also China’s TOP 500 Private Enterprises, and have become one of the Top Influential Chinese Overseas Brands in no time. In Pakistan, we recently received the Brand of the Year Award 2021 award for being the Fastest Growing Brand of the Year.

As Camon 18 in Pakistan exceeded 200% getting the No.1 position globally, we are aiming for the High-end and Flagship market by launching Camon 19 and Phantom in Pakistan soon. Moreover, we have established a TRANSSION Pakistan Manufacturing Centre, a joint venture between Pakistan and China to manufacture 49 percent of its mobile phones in Pakistan in the coming years.”

He also added, “We shall be working more to improve the product experience, especially in design +OS; establish the brand image of ‘professional imaging’, ‘stylish design’ and ‘surprise experience’. Also, with our shop coverage increased to 96% across Pakistan,

we’ll invest marketing budget in Camon and focus on share improvement and countless other BTL investments.”

Furthermore, Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, thanked all the participants for joining and shared insights on the next plans. He shared,

“Thanks to our partners for their work and I hope for a successful 2022 for everyone. We started with mid-range and budget-friendly devices in Pakistan, but are now aiming for the higher budget segments with our Camon and Phantom series. You’ll soon be able to get your hands on our Camon 19 and the latest Phantom phone in Pakistan. We believe in mutually growing so our success is in the success of our partners.”

In the end, a lucky draw was held for all the event participants, where people won gifts such as LEDs, Motor Bike, and TECNO Phones. There was also a musical segment arranged by TECNO. The UK Sahara band performed taking the event to another level with their lively and energetic performances.