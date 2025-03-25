Over 8lac Pakistanis apply for School Teaching Jobs, including 400 PhD holders

PESHAWAR – Amid growing unemployment crisis, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Education Department received record 800,000 plus applications for school teaching positions.

Among the applicants are hundreds of PhD holders, showcasing a highly competitive job market, where even highly qualified individuals are seeking government employment.

The Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw an unprecedented surge in applications for teaching jobs, with a staggering 867,000 individuals applying for 16,454 vacant positions in government schools. This overwhelming response underscores the fierce competition for public sector jobs in the region.

The applicants include 395,000 women and 470,000 men, reflecting a strong desire among the public to secure government employment. In an interesting twist, the pool of applicants also includes 406 PhD graduates, signaling a high level of qualification among candidates.

Over 700 applicants are with disabilities, four transgender applicants, and 7,196 women, highlighting the inclusive nature of the application process.

Education Department assured masses that the recruitment process will be based on merit, promising transparency and fairness in the selection of candidates for these highly competitive and sought-after positions.