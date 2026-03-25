Indian singer Badshah ties the knot for second time

Renowned Indian rapper and singer Badshah has reportedly tied the knot for a second time, six years after separating from his first wife.

According to Indian media reports, Badshah married Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi following his divorce from his first wife, Jasmine Masih.

Isha Rikhi’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared photos and videos on Instagram showing the couple performing traditional wedding rituals.

Badshah was seen wearing a green kurta with a golden turban, while Isha appeared in a red bridal outfit adorned with traditional jewelry.

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages and best wishes for the couple.

Reports further state that Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, married Jasmine Masih in 2020. The former couple has a daughter, Jesime Grace Masih Singh, who currently lives in London.