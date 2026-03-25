Where to watch PSL 11: Live-streaming, broadcast details

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed the local and international broadcasters for the 11th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League as the tournament begins on Thursday, 26 March in Lahore.

A total of 44 matches will be spread across Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium during the HBL PSL 11.

The HBL PSL 11 action will be broadcast live for the first time on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand, on T Sports and Tapmad in Bangladesh and on Cricbuzz, Switch TV, Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE and STARZPLAY in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Fans in Sri Lanka will be able to catch the live action on Tapmad and Dialog TV. Tapmad and VIU Hub will also be streaming the HBL PSL action live in Sri Lanka. Fans in Nepal will be able to watch HBL PSL matches live on Tapmad.

ARY Digital (Sky 748 and Glass 724) and ARY Plus will broadcast and live-stream the HBL PSL 11 in the United Kingdom, while fans from United States of America and Canada can tune in to Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz to watch the HBL PSL matches. Tapmad will also live-stream the action in Rest of the World.

Millions of fans in Pakistan will be able to catch the thrilling HBL PSL 11 action on Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super and Ten Sports on their televisions. Live-streaming of the highly anticipated edition of HBL PSL will be available on Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco for the fans.

The Broadcast will be produced with 30+ cameras, featuring various editorial and technical enhancements to achieve an engaging top-tier coverage in English and Urdu.

The Urdu broadcast promises to be the most comprehensive till date comprising dedicated cameras, replay angles, studio shows, features and highlights. The coverage will include Hawkeye with all Decision Review System (DRS) enhancements, including Off-bat visualisation and Biomechanics.

The broadcast will include live player tracker, augmented reality, and virtual reality graphics. The Spidercam will be back with its PARVAZ feature to further enhance the coverage.