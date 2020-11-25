Asif Ghafoor among 6 other promoted as Lieutenant Generals

RAWALPINDI – Six Pakistan Army officers have been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) names the officers as Major-General Akhtar Nawaz, Major-General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, Major-General Salman Fayyaz, Major-General Sarfraz Ali, and Major-General Muhammad Ali.

Promotions in the #Army : 6 Major Generals have been promoted to the Rank of Lieutenant General. Those promoted include MG Akhtar Nawaz , MG Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, MG Asif Ghafoor, MG Salman Fayyaz Ghani , MG Sarfraz Ali,MG Muhammad Ali. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 25, 2020

According to ISPR, Lt-Gen Ghafoor has been posted as Inspector-General Communication and Information Technology, Lt-Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz has been shifted to IV Corps (Lahore), Lt-Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf will be leading II Corps (Multan), Lt-Gen Hayat has been posted as Military Secretary, Lt-Gen Khalid Zia will lead XXXI Corps (Bahawalpur), Lt-Gen Sarfraz will be the new southern command and Lt-Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum is appointed V Corps (Karachi).

Posting / Appointments: Lt Gen Majid Ehsan posted as Inspector General Arms, Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan, Inspector General Training & Evaluation, Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Military Secretary & Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor, Inspector General Communication & Information Technology. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 25, 2020

The other appointments include Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan as Inspector-General Arms and Lt-Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan as Inspector-General Training and Evaluation.