Father of three martyred after Indian army targets civilian population along LoC

RAWALPINDI – Indian army in latest ceasefire violation targeted civilian population along the Line of Control, leaving a civilian martyred, said military’s media wing on Wednesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector.

#IndianArmy unprovoked CFV in Bagsar Sector along #LOC targeting civilian population. An innocent citizen, Ansar, age 33 years, father of 3 daughters was hit & embraced shahadat due to Indian indiscriminate fire while he was moving on Motorbike near his house in Garhi village. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 25, 2020

The martyred civilian, who has been identified as 33-year-old Ansar, was moving on his motorbike near his house in Garhi village when he was hit in indiscriminate fire.