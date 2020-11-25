Father of three martyred after Indian army targets civilian population along LoC
Web Desk
08:46 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Indian army in latest ceasefire violation targeted civilian population along the Line of Control, leaving a civilian martyred, said military’s media wing on Wednesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector.

The martyred civilian, who has been identified as 33-year-old Ansar, was moving on his motorbike near his house in Garhi village when he was hit in indiscriminate fire. 

