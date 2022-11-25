Pakistani celebrities mourn the loss of legendary comedian Ismail Tara

Legendary comedian and actor Ismail Tara passed away in Karachi on Thursday evening after suffering from kidney problems. He was 73.

His funeral prayer was offered in Karachi in which a large number of his fans and people from the industry participated.

The entertainment fraternity in particular has been mourning Tara’s passing since news of his demise surfaced on Thursday evening. Veteran actors like Jawed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari and others reminisced how Tara was not only an exceptional actor with an excellent work ethic but also a jolly, fun-loving individual, admired by plenty in private.

"It is a tragic news for me and I have no words to express my sorrow over the death of Ismail Tara,” veteran actor Bushra Ansari told The Express Tribune. “It is a painful time for me as our colleagues in the industry have started leaving one by one. But every one has to die some day,” Ansari lamented.

My Dearest Friend & A Legend Comedian Ismail Tara Passed Away Today In Karachi May Allah Grant Him A Higher Place In Jannah.Ameen pic.twitter.com/smCgkLiFd3 — Jawed Sheikh (@iamjawedsheikh) November 24, 2022

Adnan Siddiqui remembered Tara as a “veteran in every sense of the word.” He tweeted, “Ismail Tara sahab redefined comedy with his trendsetter Fifty Fifty. The nation will remember you for making them smile through the 80s and beyond. May Allah grant you higher place in Jannah.”

Veteran in every sense of the word, Ismail Tara saheb redefined comedy with his trendsetter Fifty Fifty. The nation will remember you for making them smile through the 80s and beyond. May Allah grant you higher place in Jannah. Aameen???????? pic.twitter.com/z66onUv9iL — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) November 25, 2022

Saba Qamar also fell short of words to express her grief. “Sad to know about demise of our legend star Ismail Tara. My deepest condolences to his family,” she shared on Twitter.

Sad to know about demise of our legend star Ismail Tara. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. My deepest condolences to his family. — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) November 25, 2022

He will be missed forever. A legend. RIP Ismail Tara. Thank you for making us smile https://t.co/uJR8qK980N — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) November 25, 2022

The Pakistan entertainment industry has not only lost a great entertainer but a lovely human being. His sense of humour & comic timing was unparalleled & he will surly be missed. It was an honor working with him. May Allah grant him the highest place in jannah #RIPIsmailTara pic.twitter.com/GtMXxOboW8 — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) November 25, 2022

RIP Tara Sb So So many memories of being a fan of his wit,comic timing in 50/50 and then working with Him in rubber band,MHSA and JPNA. ???? pic.twitter.com/6cFUgmCD48 — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) November 24, 2022

Ismail Tara Sahib…Can’t believe he’s passed away. He was a comedic genius. We r ever grateful to him for making our lives joyful through his humour. My heartfelt condolences… إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus.#IsmailTara pic.twitter.com/gYzPnJBv4T — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 24, 2022

He redefined comedy. Embodied each character with honesty, integrity and heart. Brought smiles to millions around the country and made us yearn for more. His passing is tragic and heartbreaking. He will b missed dearly but will live on in our hearts forever. RIP #IsmailTara #Hero pic.twitter.com/6j5vWqdDTP — Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan) November 24, 2022

