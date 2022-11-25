Pakistani celebrities mourn the loss of legendary comedian Ismail Tara
Web Desk
05:49 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Pakistani celebrities mourn the loss of legendary comedian Ismail Tara
Source: Instagram
Share

Legendary comedian and actor Ismail Tara passed away in Karachi on Thursday evening after suffering from kidney problems. He was 73. 

His funeral prayer was offered in Karachi in which a large number of his fans and people from the industry participated.

The entertainment fraternity in particular has been mourning Tara’s passing since news of his demise surfaced on Thursday evening. Veteran actors like Jawed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari and others reminisced how Tara was not only an exceptional actor with an excellent work ethic but also a jolly, fun-loving individual, admired by plenty in private.

"It is a tragic news for me and I have no words to express my sorrow over the death of Ismail Tara,” veteran actor Bushra Ansari told The Express Tribune. “It is a painful time for me as our colleagues in the industry have started leaving one by one. But every one has to die some day,” Ansari lamented.

Adnan Siddiqui remembered Tara as a “veteran in every sense of the word.” He tweeted, “Ismail Tara sahab redefined comedy with his trendsetter Fifty Fifty. The nation will remember you for making them smile through the 80s and beyond. May Allah grant you higher place in Jannah.”

Saba Qamar also fell short of words to express her grief. “Sad to know about demise of our legend star Ismail Tara. My deepest condolences to his family,” she shared on Twitter.

Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passes away in Karachi 11:17 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passed away in Karachi on Thursday evening, his family has confirmed. He was ...

More From This Category
'Proud' Humaima Malick receives award for Feroze ...
04:51 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
'I aspired to become a singer' – Shehnaaz Gill ...
04:27 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Asim Azhar’s surprise for Merub at LSA 2022 ...
03:37 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Falak Shabir goes skydiving in Dubai
03:59 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
TikToker Dolly gets trolled for 'over-acting' in ...
03:09 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Lollywood stars shine at Lux Style Awards 2022 ...
02:39 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebrities mourn the loss of legendary comedian Ismail Tara
05:49 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr