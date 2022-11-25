Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 25, 2022
Web Desk
09:15 AM | 25 Nov, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 25, 2022
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 25, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 229 231.25
Euro EUR 247 249.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 286.5 289.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 65.8 66.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 63.8 64.4
Australian Dollar AUD 150.22 151.47
Bahrain Dinar BHD 596.55 600.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.97 168.32
China Yuan CNY 31.27 31.52
Danish Krone DKK 30.21 31.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.65 29
Indian Rupee INR 2.74 2.82
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 727.32 732.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.96 49.41
New Zealand Dollar NZD 139.33 138.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 582.50 586.29
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.58 62.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 162.08 163.38
Swedish Korona SEK 20.9 21.2
Swiss Franc CHF 235.26 237
Thai Bhat THB 6.21 6.28

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:44 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:14 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:16 AM | 22 Nov, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:07 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:34 AM | 20 Nov, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:48 AM | 19 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passes away in Karachi
11:17 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr