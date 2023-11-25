Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Nov 2023

Pakistani rupee witnessed losses against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284.87 for buying and 285.37 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.

