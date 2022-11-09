Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 09 2022

08:48 AM | 9 Nov, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 09 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 09, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 225.5 227.75
Euro EUR 234 236
UK Pound Sterling GBP 268 270.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 64.7 65.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 62.5 63.1
Australian Dollar AUD 143.14 144.39
Bahrain Dinar BHD 589.09 593.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 164.08 165.43
China Yuan CNY 30.64 30.89
Danish Krone DKK 29.77 30.12
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.22 28.57
Indian Rupee INR 2.7 2.78
Japanese Yen JPY 1.48 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 715.48 720.48
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.65 47.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.11 132.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.6 21.9
Omani Riyal OMR 575.4 579.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.85 61.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 157.79 159.09
Swedish Korona SEK 20.39 20.69
Swiss Franc CHF 223.61 225.36
Thai Bhat THB 5.93 6.03

