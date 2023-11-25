Search

Dozens of captives released as part of truce between Israel, Hamas to stop fighting

09:24 AM | 25 Nov, 2023
Dozens of captives released as part of truce between Israel, Hamas to stop fighting
Source: representational picture

DOHA – At least 24 hostages including 13 Israelis and around 10 Thai nationals, and a Filipino individual were released from Gaza on Friday as Israel and Hamas agreed to pause in fighting that started on October 7 and created a humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

In exchange, Tel Aviv released 39 Palestinians. Around 33 detainees were released from Ofer prison to Ramallah, in the West Bank. Other members were being freed from Jerusalem lockup.

Late Friday, International Committee of Red Cross confirmed shifting captives from Gaza to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Following suit, Israel defense forces conducted initial medical assessment inside Israeli territory and troops reunited the members with their families.

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed the release of 24 civilians who were earlier held by Palestinian group.

Those who were freed in first batch include Hanna Katzir, 76, whose death had been announced earlier.  Doron Katz-Asher, 34, and Raz, 4, and Aviv, 2, and 6-year-old Amelia Aloni and her mother Daniel, 45.

More members on the list were Ohad Munder-Zichri, Keren, 54, and Ruth, 78 and several other seniors were also on the list.

Several leaders and organisations thanked the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Israel for playing their due role in deal under which more hostages will be released.

Reports suggest that over 200 people were held hostages on October 7, while governments and families moved carefully for their release.

After six weeks of brutal bombing, Israel agreed on cease-fire planned for at least four days, allowing trucks carrying aid and some fuel into Gaza.

