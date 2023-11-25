Dozens of captives released as part of truce between Israel, Hamas to stop fighting

DOHA – At least 24 hostages including 13 Israelis and around 10 Thai nationals, and a Filipino individual were released from Gaza on Friday as Israel and Hamas agreed to pause in fighting that started on October 7 and created a humanitarian crisis in the enclave.
In exchange, Tel Aviv released 39 Palestinians. Around 33 detainees were released from Ofer prison to Ramallah, in the West Bank. Other members were being freed from Jerusalem lockup.
Late Friday, International Committee of Red Cross confirmed shifting captives from Gaza to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Following suit, Israel defense forces conducted initial medical assessment inside Israeli territory and troops reunited the members with their families.
❤️🇵🇸 PALESTINIAN women who were just freed in the hostage exchange with ISRAEL raise Hamas flags in honor of the resistance.— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 24, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ftjr8hnEuN
Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed the release of 24 civilians who were earlier held by Palestinian group.
Those who were freed in first batch include Hanna Katzir, 76, whose death had been announced earlier. Doron Katz-Asher, 34, and Raz, 4, and Aviv, 2, and 6-year-old Amelia Aloni and her mother Daniel, 45.
More members on the list were Ohad Munder-Zichri, Keren, 54, and Ruth, 78 and several other seniors were also on the list.
Several leaders and organisations thanked the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Israel for playing their due role in deal under which more hostages will be released.
Reports suggest that over 200 people were held hostages on October 7, while governments and families moved carefully for their release.
After six weeks of brutal bombing, Israel agreed on cease-fire planned for at least four days, allowing trucks carrying aid and some fuel into Gaza.
Pakistani rupee witnessed losses against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Saturday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284.87 for buying and 285.37 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.87
|285.37
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold is losing ground in local markets despite upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,700, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,930.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs197,449, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,475 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs161,550 for tola over the weekend.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce, gaining $8 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.