Punjab CM inaugurates Lahore’s much-delayed Orange Line Metro Train

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday inaugurated the operation of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) here on Sunday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would further strengthen Pak-China bilateral relations. He thanked the Chinese government for extending support to provide world class transport facilities to the people of the provincial capital.

The CM invited Chinese companies and investors to invest in different sectors of the province.

وزیر اعلی پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کا اورنج لائن میٹرو ٹرین کی افتتاحی تقریب سے خطاب:

•اورنج لائن میٹرو ٹرین کے افتتاح کے موقع پر حکومت پنجاب اور عوام کی جانب سے چین کا شکریہ ادا کرتا ہوں -

•پاکستان اور چین کی دوستی کا کلائمیکس چین پاکستان اقتصادی راہداری یعنی سی پیک کا منصوبہ ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/hmNZeLR1ho — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) October 25, 2020

He elaborated that installations and decorations at all 26 stations along 27.1 KM-long track had been completed, adding that automatic machines had been placed at the stations to check and recharge card balance.

Ticket boxes had also been made for those who do not possess cards, he said.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set a new example by successfully completing the projects of previous government. He added that no development project would be politically victimized during present government tenure. He said that billions of public money had been saved by ensuring transparent tendering process of the OLMT.

The CM mentioned that the Punjab government was giving subsidy of billion of rupees annually to run the orange line train despite the current economic situation and limited resources.

Orange Line Metro

The Orange Line Metro Train under the CPEC started trial operations under the management of a Joint Venture (Norinco International Cooperation-Guangzhou Metro Group (GMG)-Daewoo Pakistan Express) led by Norinco International.

It will complete 27 kilometers of distance from Ali Town to Dera Gujran in 45 minutes.

With the launch of Orange Line, it is estimated that nearly 250,000 passengers will be facilitated with this service every day and the commuting time through the northern and southern urban areas of the city will be significantly reduced from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes.

