PDM to show political power at its third anti-PTI govt rally in Quetta’ Ayub Stadium today
QUETTA – Following Gujranwala and Karachi, Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) is all set to stretch its political muscles by holding its third anti-government rally at Ayub Stadium in Quetta today (Sunday).
According to media details, strict security arrangements have been made and preparations of the PDM are in full swing.
President PDM and JUI-F Chief lMaulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, ANP leader Asfand Yar Wali, Mahmood Khan Achakzai and other leaders will address the rally.
Section-144 has been imposed in the city and pillion ridding has been banned for 24 hours in the city for the day.
PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to address the rally via video link.
President PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz have reached the provincial capital.
Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has said that the Quetta rally will be held in any case. He said that there is no threat regarding PDM rally in Quetta, and even if there is, we will still hold the rally.
