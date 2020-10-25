Punjab to shut down brick kilns next month
05:31 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
LAHORE – Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an order to stop to work the brick kilns from the 7th of next month to the 31st of December this year.
According to details, to monitor the situation, Smog cells have been established in the province and all the industries will not be allowed to work who have not installed an emission control system.
This decision had been taken after the smog calamity declares in Punjab.
