Saudi Arabia to resume Pakistan flights in November
Share
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia's national carrier Saudia announced it will resume flights to 33 international destinations, including five Pakistani cities, in November.
The airline resumed international flights to 20 destinations after months of travel disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, when authorities partially lifted the suspension of international flights on September 15.
Saudia said the flights will be available to passengers who are permitted to travel under Saudi Arabia's coronavirus safety measures.
The Pakistani air ports it will resume travel to are Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar, Arab news reported .
Other destinations include major international capitals across Europe, Asia and Africa.
Saudia travelers who are going to the US will only be able to fly to Washington.
The Saudi Interior Ministry said it will end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport next year.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Saudia operated flights to more than 85 destinations worldwide.
- Pakistani man booked for offering Rolex and Mercedes to Dubai cop as ...08:17 AM | 26 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran writes to Facebook for banning Islamophobic content11:17 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- Emirates celebrates 35 years of connecting Pakistan to the world09:41 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- Death toll in blast-hit Quetta reaches 709:29 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan Medical Commission announces admission criteria for foreign ...08:53 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- Scarlett Johansson to star in 'Bride' for Apple, A2404:06 PM | 24 Oct, 2020
- IN PICS: Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal share unseen shots of their Nikkah03:08 PM | 24 Oct, 2020
- Naumaan Ijaz’ Instagram account has been hacked02:01 PM | 24 Oct, 2020
- FIA arrests ‘RAW spy’ involved in target killings, bombings from ...04:14 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran slams France's Macron for deliberately provoking Muslims02:46 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- 15 men gang-raped, filmed teenage sisters in Punjab02:16 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- Karachi police chief tests positive for coronavirus01:21 PM | 25 Oct, 2020