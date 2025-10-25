Pakistan set to get first Apple retail store by end of 2025

ISLAMABAD – Air Link Communication, a leading smartphone manufacturer and assembler, has unveiled plans to launch Pakistan’s first-ever Apple retail store by the end of 2025.

This announcement was made during the company’s corporate briefing, as reported by Topline Securities this week.

In addition to the Apple store, Air Link will also open a Xiaomi retail outlet at Dolmen Mall in Lahore, marking a significant expansion in its retail presence. This move follows Air Link’s partnership with GNEXT Technologies, Apple’s authorized distributor in Pakistan, with the aim of increasing the availability of Apple products in the country.

The upcoming Apple retail store will feature a wide selection of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and various accessories. This initiative is part of Air Link’s broader strategy to strengthen its retail footprint and introduce more premium global brands into Pakistan’s market.

Furthermore, Air Link shared exciting news about the upcoming arrival of its first batch of 10,000 Acer laptops, expected to reach Pakistan by November 2025. These laptops will be launched as part of a pilot project, and depending on its success, Air Link intends to begin local manufacturing of these devices.