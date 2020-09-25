PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support to Afghan peace process 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support to Afghan peace process and noted the positive results of these efforts culminating in US-Taliban Peace Agreement and the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations.

In his telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Imran Khan also appreciated the steps taken by relevant sides to enable the start of intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha. He emphasized the importance of all Afghan parties working for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire.

Imran Khan further underscored that all Afghan stakeholders must seize this historic opportunity and work together to secure an inclusive and comprehensive political agreement through the Afghan-led and Afghan-owed process.

He said Pakistan will fully support the decisions that the Afghan people will take about their future.