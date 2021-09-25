Eight ‘terrorists’ planning attacks arrested in Punjab
Web Desk
12:12 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
Eight ‘terrorists’ planning attacks arrested in Punjab
Share

LAHORE – Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested eight suspected terrorists associated with an outlawed outfit in an Intelligence-based operation in Punjab.

A statement issued by a CTD spokesperson said the officials apprehended eight suspected terrorists in the recent operation while four of them were nabbed from the provincial capital Lahore as they were planning attacks on the law enforcement personnel.

Furthermore, CTD also seized a huge cache of explosives, ammunition, and weapons from their possession. An FIR has been lodged at the CTD police station while the officials have shifted the men to an undisclosed location.

The interrogation is underway to find terrorist hideouts across the province, the statement said.

11 suspected militants of ‘IS’ killed in ... 10:34 AM | 31 Aug, 2021

QUETTA – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have killed eleven suspected members of the ...

On Tuesday, four Al-Qaeda terrorists were detained from Lahore’s Mohlanwal Road. Reports quoting officials said the team received information from a source that members of the banned outfit were present near Green Forts-II, Mohlanwal Road, Lahore.

They were also planning attacks on the law-enforcement agencies in Lahore. Explosives, safety fuse, and non-electric detonators were also recovered from them.

More From This Category
Peshawar boy, accused of 'sextorting’ US girl, ...
01:46 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
Pink Ribbon set to augment Breast Cancer ...
12:34 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
FM Qureshi apprises UN president, secretary ...
11:51 AM | 25 Sep, 2021
19-year-old Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ...
11:24 AM | 25 Sep, 2021
Karachi cops told to halt crackdown against ...
10:49 AM | 25 Sep, 2021
12-year-old girl abducted, gang-raped by four men ...
10:27 AM | 25 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asad Siddiqui encourages vaccines after contracting coronavirus
12:58 PM | 25 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr