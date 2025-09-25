Taliban ban Afghan women from visiting male dentists

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has barred women from receiving dental treatment from male dentists.

According to reports, Taliban officials in Kandahar visited dental clinics and ordered female patients to leave. They also issued a directive instructing clinics not to allow male dentists to treat women.

This new order comes weeks after nationwide bans on romantic poetry and unauthorized poetry gatherings.

Since the Taliban took power following the US withdrawal in August 2021, women have faced sweeping restrictions, including bans on jobs, secondary education, and work with foreign aid agencies, as well as prohibitions on entering parks, gyms, and sports activities, and on female athletes competing internationally.