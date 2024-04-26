Islamabad gets ‘Margalla Trail Patrol’ police to protect foreign nationals

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced the launching of the patrol police to ensure security of the trails of Margalla.
The minister made the announcement in a post shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
“We're launching the ‘Margalla Trail Patrol’ to secure the beautiful trails of Margalla, especially for the safety of foreigners who love exploring them,” he said.
Naqvi added that the tri-pronged security cover includes Trail motorcycles, mounted Police (horses), and foot patrolling.
There are total six trails of Margalla, which house various animals including leopards, located within the Margalla Hills National Park on the northern edge of Islamabad.
A large number of people including foreign nationals visits the trails on daily basis to enjoy the nature.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
