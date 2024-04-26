Islamabad gets ‘Margalla Trail Patrol’ police to protect foreign nationals

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced the launching of the patrol police to ensure security of the trails of Margalla.

The minister made the announcement in a post shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“We're launching the ‘Margalla Trail Patrol’ to secure the beautiful trails of Margalla, especially for the safety of foreigners who love exploring them,” he said.

Naqvi added that the tri-pronged security cover includes Trail motorcycles, mounted Police (horses), and foot patrolling.

There are total six trails of Margalla, which house various animals including leopards, located within the Margalla Hills National Park on the northern edge of Islamabad.

A large number of people including foreign nationals visits the trails on daily basis to enjoy the nature.