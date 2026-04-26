Bangladesh name 15-member squad for first Test against Pakistan

Bangladesh has announced a 15-member squad for the first Test against Pakistan, with Najmul Hossain Shanto set to lead the side.

According to the International Cricket Council, the opening Test will begin on May 8 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The squad includes a mix of experienced players and two new faces, who are in line to make their Test debuts.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been named vice-captain, while senior players including Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mominul Haque, and Shadman Islam have also been included in the squad.

Fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam return to strengthen the pace attack.

The two uncapped players added to the squad are Tanzid Hasan and Amit Hasan. Tanzid has already impressed in limited-overs cricket, while Amit earned his call-up after strong performances in first-class cricket.

Bangladesh currently sit eighth in the World Test Championship standings and will aim to improve their position with a strong showing in the series against Pakistan.

The second Test is scheduled to be played in Sylhet from May 16 to 20.