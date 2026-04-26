Cole Tomas Allen: Who is the Shooter involved in White House Dinner Shooting?

WASHINGTON – White House Correspondents’ Dinner was stormed by a gunman and the incident is being reported as a potential assassination attempt of US President Donald Trump.

Amid the high-level probe, authorities detained the shooter identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from California. As investigators began piecing together his background, details from his education, career, and online presence started surfaced online, unfolding story about the man behind the attack.

Cole Tomas Allen

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, came into spotlight after US President Donald Trump and top officials were urgently evacuated in wake of reports of gunfire at high-security event.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter was armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives, according to DC police chief Jeffrey Carroll. The shooter was identified as 31-year-old teacher Cole Allen from Torrance, California. The suspect emerged from a "makeshift… pic.twitter.com/aUK5m6AwCr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2026

Allen completed his higher education from California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in 2017 with degree in mechanical engineering.

He later got master’s degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills in 2025. His online profile described him as a game developer, engineer, scientist, and teacher, and included a note suggesting completion of his graduate studies.

Allen reportedly worked part-time at C2 Education, a tutoring and academic support organization, where he was named “Teacher of the Month” in December 2024 at the Torrance location. The organization has not issued a public response so far.

He was also described as an independent game developer and entrepreneur in the tech space.

The suspect is described as quiet, intelligent, and academically strong. Many expressed disbelief after learning of his arrest, saying they could not reconcile his background with the allegations.

After the incident, FBI reportedly swarmed residence linked to Allen in Torrance, California, while reporters and neighbors gathered outside as security operations unfolded under police and aerial surveillance.

Authorities continue to examine his background and potential motives, but have so far found no evidence linking him to any organized network.