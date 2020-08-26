IHC scraps petition seeking removal of Shahzad Akbar as accountability advisor to PM
Web Desk
06:57 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
IHC scraps petition seeking removal of Shahzad Akbar as accountability advisor to PM
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday turned down a petition seeking the removal of Barrister Shahzad Akbar from the post of adviser to the prime minister on accountability.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the verdict and remarked that appointing some as advisor is prerogative of the prime minister.

The nine-page order says the petition did not submit any evidence to substantiate that Akbar interfered in matters of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

It further added that the president under the Constitutions is allowed to appoint a maximum five advisor upon the advice of the premier.

The high court further observed that the advisor can join the proceedings of Parliament but has no right to vote.

The IHC also rejected a request to look into Akbar’s position as the head of the Assets Recovery Unit, saying the issue has been raised at the Supreme Court, which will issued a ruling on it.

More From This Category
200 families rescued from monsoon floods in ...
03:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Over 1100 jobs available for CPEC project ...
02:03 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
AC issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Salman ...
01:23 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Only political solution to Afghan conflict ...
12:36 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
First wheat import vessel discharged after ...
11:59 AM | 27 Aug, 2020
Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif appears ...
11:27 AM | 27 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Coronavirus forces Iranian organisers to show Resistance International Film Festival ...
03:27 PM | 27 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr