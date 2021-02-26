Joe Biden orders first military action in Syria

Web Desk
10:27 AM | 26 Feb, 2021
joe biden
Share

WASHINGTON – Just over a month after taking oath as POTUS, Joe Biden ordered his first military action in Syria on Friday.

According to the Pentagon, the air strikes were targeted towards an Iranian militia in a response to the two weeks earlier rocket attack on US forces in the region.

It is estimated the attack has killed about 17 militants however exact number is yet to be verified.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said that he was ‘confident’ the strike by the American forces struck the same militants involved in the rocket attacks on the US and coalition forces.

American forces believe the site they struck is the location of a smuggling operation conducted by the militia. A US official said that the main aim of the operation was to thwart the militia's ability to carry out attacks.

The decision, Austin clarified, had been taken by the US president and authorised on Thursday morning after he recommended that action be taken against the militants.

Speaking to the press, Austin said that the US was "confident in the target we went after", adding that "we know what we hit".

US pulling out troops from Syria as Trump claims ... 12:39 AM | 20 Dec, 2018

WASHINGTON - United States troops are being withdrawn from war-battered Syria after President Trump claimed that the ...

More From This Category
UN, US hail Pakistan-India agreement to ceasefire ...
02:20 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
Armenian PM fires top military commander after ...
06:21 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Saudi Crown Prince MBS goes under the knife
05:02 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Dying nurse reveals she swapped 5,000 babies at ...
01:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Priyanka’s quirky orb dress sparks meme fest ...
01:05 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Twitteratis react after world’s largest stadium ...
09:37 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
This Indian actress agrees Karachi has the best food in South Asia
01:22 PM | 26 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr