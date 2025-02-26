Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday announced relief for agricultural tube wells and electricity consumers using up to 300 units.

The power division has announced a reduction in monthly fuel adjustment charges for electricity consumers using up to 300 units and agricultural tube wells.

Since June 2015, the fuel adjustment relief for 300-unit consumers had been halted, while the reduction for agricultural tube wells was withdrawn in December 2010.

The Power Division has sent a letter to NEPRA, requesting the reinstatement of these adjustments. According to the division, this step will further reduce monthly electricity bills for both agricultural tube wells and 300-unit consumers.