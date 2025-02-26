Pm Shehbaz Asks Afghan Govt To Prevent Use Of Its Soil Against Pakistan

TASHKENT – In a joint press conference with the Uzbek president in Tashkent, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed that peace in Afghanistan benefits the entire region and urged the Afghan interim government to stop its territory from being used against Pakistan.

He thanked Uzbekistan for their warm hospitality and highlighted the strong historical ties between the two countries, emphasizing that their relations are progressing in the right direction.

The PM noted that boosting trade and investment is in both nations’ interest, calling Uzbekistan a reliable partner. He invited Uzbek investors to visit Pakistan and vowed to follow Nawaz Sharif’s vision for development through hard work and determination.

Shehbaz Sharif praised the Uzbek president’s efforts in advancing his country and expressed his commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s economy, mentioning that inflation had dropped from 38% to 2.4%, boosting investor confidence and economic growth.

He emphasized learning from Uzbekistan’s development model, enhancing trade through railways, and promoting investment in economic zones and tourism.

The PM announced plans to connect Uzbekistan with Karachi and Lahore, elevating historical ties rooted in the Silk Road and ensuring that agreements and MoUs between the two countries turn into reality.