01:25 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Punjab to impose strict smart lockdown two to three days before Eid-ul-Azha
LAHORE – In a bid to avoid spread of coronavirus in the province, the Punjab government has decided close markets and shopping malls by imposing strict smart lockdown two to three days before Eid-ul-Azha.

According to media details, Punjab chief secretary said that the notification in this regard will soon be issued and added that the step of further stricken the smart lockdown before Eid is required for reduction in COVID-19 cases.

Cattle markets, utility stores, milk shops, tandoors and medical stores will remain open with Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) during the lockdown.

It has also been decided to strictly implement of SOPs in the cattle markets.

