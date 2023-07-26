Karachi weather update

KARACHI – Country’s largest city Karachi will witness a cloudy day on Wednesday as low Pressure further moved west rains.

Met Office said mainly cloudy weather will prevail in the metropolis with chances of thunderstorms and rain with few heavy falls expected on Thursday.

The temperature of the provincial capital is likely to hover between 28 to 33 degrees Celsius.

PMD, in its fresh advisory, warned of heavy rains in Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast & south Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sherani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran and surrounding areas) on 26th and 27th July.

It said monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating in central and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts.

Furthermore, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Balochistan, upper KP, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and several regions of Punjab, and Sindh.

Heavy rains under new weather system disturbed routine life by causing low-level flood in several areas in country. Waterlogged roads added to the woes of people in urban areas. The wet spell caused traffic jams and power outages in major cities.