Search

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 26, 2023

Web Desk 08:42 AM | 26 Jul, 2023
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 26, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 26, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 294.65
Euro EUR 320.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375 378
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.2 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.1 79
Australian Dollar AUD 196 198.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.55 768.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.01 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.48 937.48
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.76 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 330.24 332.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee makes comeback against US dollar in interbank after back-to-back blows

10:58 AM | 26 Jul, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 25, 2023

08:45 AM | 25 Jul, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 24, 2023

08:42 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 23, 2023

08:48 AM | 23 Jul, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 22, 2023

08:44 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 21, 2023

09:28 AM | 21 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Much-awaited World Cup match between Pakistan, and India likely to be ...

11:14 AM | 26 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 26 July 2023 

10:05 AM | 26 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee makes comeback against US dollar in interbank after back-to-back blows

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.

During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.

Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.

Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.

Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 26, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (26 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Karachi PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Islamabad PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Peshawar PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Quetta PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Sialkot PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Attock PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Gujranwala PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Jehlum PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Multan PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Bahawalpur PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Gujrat PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Nawabshah PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Chakwal PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Hyderabad PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Nowshehra PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Sargodha PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Faisalabad PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Mirpur PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: