Gold price up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed an increase in Pakistan on Monday in line with upward trend in international market.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs800 to close at Rs215,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw an increase of Rs685 to settle at Rs184,585, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $11 to settle at $1,931 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.