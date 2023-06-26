Search

Gold price up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

06:12 PM | 26 Jun, 2023
Gold price up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed an increase in Pakistan on Monday in line with upward trend in international market.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs800 to close at Rs215,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw an increase of Rs685 to settle at Rs184,585, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $11 to settle at $1,931 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.

Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.

All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-26-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 26, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (26 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Karachi PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Islamabad PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Peshawar PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Quetta PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Sialkot PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Attock PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Gujranwala PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Jehlum PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Multan PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Bahawalpur PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Gujrat PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Nawabshah PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Chakwal PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Hyderabad PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Nowshehra PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Sargodha PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Faisalabad PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Mirpur PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410

