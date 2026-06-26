Air India pilot removed after flight briefly enters Pakistani airspace

An Air India pilot has been removed from duty after a Delhi–Amritsar flight briefly entered Pakistani airspace.

According to Indian media, the country’s civil aviation regulator said the incident occurred on the night of June 22, when flight AI479 was preparing to land at Amritsar Airport.

Before landing, a bird strike involving another aircraft was reported, prompting runway inspections and forcing incoming flights to remain airborne.

During the holding period, the aircraft, while attempting a radar-guided landing, inadvertently entered Pakistani airspace for a few moments, covering a distance of approximately three miles.

Pakistani air traffic control authorities were immediately contacted, after which the aircraft returned to Indian airspace. It attempted to land in Amritsar but was later diverted and safely landed in Delhi due to low fuel.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said disciplinary action has been initiated against the flight crew, and the pilot has been taken off duty.

Action has also been taken against an air traffic controller at Amritsar Airport for failing to report the incident in a timely manner.

Air India confirmed the incident, stating that the aircraft made a minor incursion into Pakistani airspace during landing.

The airline added that relevant regulatory authorities have been informed and an internal investigation is underway.

It is worth noting that Pakistan had closed its airspace to Indian airlines following diplomatic tensions between the two countries in April last year, and flight operations between them have since been subject to strict restrictions.