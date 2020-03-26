At least 20 killed in attack on Sikh religious complex in Afghanistan
01:06 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
KABUL – At least 20 people were killed in an attack by gunmen on a Sikh religious complex in Kabul.
According to Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman, the gunmen have been killed in the operation by security forces, ending the hours-long siege.
The Afghan Interior Ministry said that Daesh has claimed responsibility of the attack.
