First coronavirus patient dies in India-occupied Kashmir
SRINAGAR - The Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported first death related to coronavirus in Srinagar amid ongoing lockdown of the valley by Indian forces since abrogation of its special status.
According to KMS News, the 65-year-old Muhammad Ashraf died at Chest Disease (CD) Hospital Dalgate. Doctors said four others who were in contact with him have also tested for the deadly virus.
The victim had returned after visiting New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu recently after being part of a ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ also attended by people from Indonesia and Malaysia.
The number of total coronavirus case in the entire territory has reached to 11 with eight cases in the Kashmir valley.
Meanwhile, India has imposed a three-week long nationwide lockdown in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. There are 678 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India while 13 people have lost their lives so far.
