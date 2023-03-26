Polling for local government elections underway in 15 districts of Sindh

HYDERABAD – The polling process for the local government elections is underway in 15 districts of Sindh on Sunday.

The polling process started at 8 am in the morning and would continue till 5 pm without any break. Local Bodies elections are being held for the seats of Chairman, Vice Chairman, Member District Council, and General Members.

At least 109,687 registered voters will exercise their right to vote in 24 union councils of the region.

More than 80 polling stations have been set up across the districts, including separate stations for men and women as well as combined stations in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Jamshoro, Badin, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sanghar.

Meanwhile, foolproof security measures have been made at all polling stations.