Balochistan rocked by 4.3 magnitude earthquake

Web Desk 01:08 PM | 26 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

QUETTA – Mild tremors were felt in Pakistan’s southwestern region on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Reports in local media suggest that a moderate earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolted Balochistan's Jhal Magsi district. Seismological Center revealed that the epicenter of the earthquake was some 20 kilometers southwest of Jhal Magsi.

Local residents reportedly come out of their houses while no casualties or injuries have been reported.

The recent tremors felt as earthquake measuring 6.8 on Richter scale rocked Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad.

At least 10 people were dead in Pakistan and over 150 injured; most of the casualties and injuries were reported in northwest Pakistan, KPK, as the epicenter of the quake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region.

Experts claimed that several parts of South Asia are seismically active as the tectonic plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

Strong earthquake shakes parts of Pakistan

The people of the region are terrified because of quakes as more than 73,000 people were killed by a 7.6 magnitude quake that struck Pakistan back in 2005.

