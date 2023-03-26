India summons Canadian High Commissioner over Pro-Khalistan protests

NEW DELHI – A senior Canadian diplomat has been summoned to New Delhi after recent protests at India’s diplomatic mission in Canada.

Indian officials said the Canadian High Commissioner has been asked to explain the situation in wake of violent protests by Khalistani supporters outside the consulate general of India in Toronto.

New Delhi conveyed its strong concern about the Pro Khalistan protests outsides its consulates and sought an explanation for the alleged breach of security of its diplomatic mission and consulates.

Modi-led government reminded Ottawa of its obligation under the Vienna Convention and called for action again agitators. Canadian authorities should take steps to ensure the safety of its diplomats and the security of its premises.

Earlier, India tried to apply diplomatic pressure on the Canadian government ahead of the Khalistan referendum voting but failed. Reports quoting the latest trends indicate increasing separatist sentiments, particularly amongst the Sikh diaspora.

Meanwhile, the popularity of the Khalistan movement reflects that the demand of Sikhs for an Independent homeland in India is gradually being accepted globally.

In recent developments, Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to India Amanda Strohon point blank defended allowing the Khalistan Referendum voting in Canada as freedom of expression.