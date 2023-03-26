Punjab, KP polls: PM Shehbaz terms President Alvi’s letter as ‘PTI press release’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday termed President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter regarding the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections as “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) press release”.

The prime minister said that the letter is “blatantly partisan in nature” and supports the Imran Khan-led party’s “one-sided and anti-government” views.

The president on Friday had penned a letter to PM Shehbaz, urging him to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court’s orders in relation to the general elections in both provinces.

The move came after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had postponed the Punjab elections which was scheduled to be held on April 30, citing the security reasons.

However, the prime minister, in his letter, stated that the president’s letter to him was one-sided and held anti-government views.

“You openly express anti-government views and your letter was not reflective of the president’s constitutional role and this is what you’re constantly doing,” wrote the premier.