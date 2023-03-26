Feroze Khan apologises to fellow colleagues for sharing their private information to social media

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan on Saturday apologized to his fellow colleagues for sharing their private information to the social media.
In an Instagram post, the Khaani actor apologized for sharing the legal notice to the social media which contains the private information of the entertainment industry stars.
The entertainment industry in Pakistan, also known as “K-town”, has been facing turmoil after Feroze Khan sent defamation notices to several artists for making false and unfounded claims against him.
The defamation notices have been served to her former wife Syeda Aliza Sultan, directors Musaddiq Malek and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, actors Osman Khalid Butt, Mira Sethi, Minal Khan, Aiman Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed alongside singer Asim Azhar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 26, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 187,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Attock
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Multan
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
