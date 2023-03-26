Feroze Khan apologises to fellow colleagues for sharing their private information to social media

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan on Saturday apologized to his fellow colleagues for sharing their private information to the social media.

In an Instagram post, the Khaani actor apologized for sharing the legal notice to the social media which contains the private information of the entertainment industry stars.

The entertainment industry in Pakistan, also known as “K-town”, has been facing turmoil after Feroze Khan sent defamation notices to several artists for making false and unfounded claims against him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feroze Khan Abu Sultan ???????? (@ferozekhan)

The defamation notices have been served to her former wife Syeda Aliza Sultan, directors Musaddiq Malek and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, actors Osman Khalid Butt, Mira Sethi, Minal Khan, Aiman Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed alongside singer Asim Azhar.