Psl 11 Begins Today As Lahore Qalandars Face Off Against Debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League PSL 11 kicks off today as Defending champions Lahore Qalandars take on debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, in thrilling clash of experience versus ambition.

Despite no crowd this season, PSL promises non-stop action, fierce rivalries, and unforgettable moments. Shaheen Shah Afridi will captain Lahore Qalandars as they begin their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 title defense this Thursday, 26 March, taking on the debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Qalandars, featured in four finals over the last six seasons, face fierce competition from arch-rivals Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, and Peshawar Zalmi in their group. Each team will clash twice within the group and once against teams from the other set, which includes Hyderabad Kingsmen, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, and RawalpindiZ.

The tournament’s structure promises high-octane action, with 10 matches per team in the group stage, followed by Qualifier and two Eliminators to decide the finalists. A total of 44 matches are on cards, evenly split between Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Night games kick off at 7:00 PM PKT, while the first match in 12 doubleheaders begins at 2:30 PM PKT.

The league has produced legends, and the stats speak for themselves: Babar Azam leads the run charts with 3,792 runs, followed by Fakhar Zaman (2,964), Mohammad Rizwan (2,770), Shoaib Malik (2,350), and Rilee Rossouw (2,287). Bowling heroes include Hasan Ali (125 wickets), Shaheen Shah Afridi (122), Wahab Riaz (113), and Shadab Khan (105) — the only four bowlers in PSL history to cross the 100-wicket mark.

Team glory has been shared among Pakistan’s top franchises. Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars lead with three titles each, while Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings have one PSL trophy apiece.

Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi said they trained hard at our High-Performance Centre in Islamabad. Our goal is to defend our title and continue PSL’s tradition of producing top Pakistani talent.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Marnus Labuschagne said it’s crucial for players to remain true to themselves. I want to lead by empowering our squad and encouraging natural play. This debut season is our chance to make a statement.