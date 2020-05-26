Foreign experts visit PIA plane crash site in Karachi
Web Desk
04:35 PM | 26 May, 2020
Foreign experts visit PIA plane crash site in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – An investigative 11-member team of experts of an airbus company on Tuesday visited the incident site of PIA's PK flight number 8303 crash to find out the causes of tragic plane crash at Model Colony in Sindh capital.

The foreign experts team had earlier arrived from France to Karachi on Tuesday morning.

The team reviewed the wreckage of the plane at the site which claimed 97 lives and injured many. The team collected the evidences and also went around to the damaged houses affeced by the plane crash.

On the occasion, Aircraft Accident Investigation board (AAIB) members also briefed the experts about the plane crash.

On Friday, the PIA plane crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi, dealing significant damage to houses in a densely-populated area. Out of the 99 people aboard, 97 were killed and only two passengers survived.

Out of 97 deaths in PIA plane crash, 39 dead bodies have been handed over to the families. Remaining 56 dead bodies are held at two mortuaries and awaiting DNA match and identification which have already been commenced.

More From This Category
Another 176 Pakistanis stranded in India to ...
10:05 AM | 27 May, 2020
Pakistan welcomes UN Chief’s remarks stressing ...
08:50 AM | 27 May, 2020
Policeman arrested for killing teenaged boy for ...
11:36 PM | 26 May, 2020
Post-Eid schedule for markets opening in Punjab ...
10:48 PM | 26 May, 2020
Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir continued ...
09:47 PM | 26 May, 2020
176 Pakistanis stranded in India to return home ...
08:55 PM | 26 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nida Yasir confirms testing positive for coronavirus
06:38 PM | 26 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr