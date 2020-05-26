Foreign experts visit PIA plane crash site in Karachi
Share
KARACHI – An investigative 11-member team of experts of an airbus company on Tuesday visited the incident site of PIA's PK flight number 8303 crash to find out the causes of tragic plane crash at Model Colony in Sindh capital.
The foreign experts team had earlier arrived from France to Karachi on Tuesday morning.
The team reviewed the wreckage of the plane at the site which claimed 97 lives and injured many. The team collected the evidences and also went around to the damaged houses affeced by the plane crash.
On the occasion, Aircraft Accident Investigation board (AAIB) members also briefed the experts about the plane crash.
On Friday, the PIA plane crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi, dealing significant damage to houses in a densely-populated area. Out of the 99 people aboard, 97 were killed and only two passengers survived.
Out of 97 deaths in PIA plane crash, 39 dead bodies have been handed over to the families. Remaining 56 dead bodies are held at two mortuaries and awaiting DNA match and identification which have already been commenced.
- Hafeez Sheikh vows to provide maximum relief to masses in upcoming ...11:55 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Tensions b/w China & India escalated after frequent skirmishes in ...11:38 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Another 176 Pakistanis stranded in India to return home today10:05 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Pakistan welcomes UN Chief’s remarks stressing need to counter ...08:50 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 57,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,197 confirmed ...08:30 AM | 27 May, 2020
- ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul’ producer wishes to collaborate with Pakistan06:08 PM | 26 May, 2020
- Ira’s Dessertry: A world full of flavours and fillings03:40 PM | 26 May, 2020
- 'Ertuğrul' wishes Eid Mubarik to Pakistan – VIDEO03:16 PM | 25 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020