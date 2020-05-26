9 killed, 27 wounded in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings: US media
Web Desk
05:08 PM | 26 May, 2020
9 killed, 27 wounded in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings: US media
Share

CHICAGO – At least nine people have been shot and killed in Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend, the deadliest one since 2015.

The dead are among at least 36 people shot from Friday afternoon to Monday morning, according to the Chicago Tribune.

With a day still to go in the long weekend, the number of shootings is approaching 2019's total despite a coronavirus stay-at-home order, Saturday's severe storms and added police patrols, the paper said.

Over the Memorial Day weekend in 2019, 43 people were shot, seven fatally. The most injured in one year was 2016 with at least 69 shot, six fatally, while 2015 saw 12 people killed, according to the paper.

More From This Category
Tensions b/w China & India escalated after ...
11:38 AM | 27 May, 2020
Afghanistan to free 900 more Taliban prisoners, ...
07:57 PM | 26 May, 2020
9 killed, 27 wounded in Chicago Memorial Day ...
05:08 PM | 26 May, 2020
WHO warns of immediate second peak in COVID-19 ...
11:09 AM | 26 May, 2020
Afghanistan to free up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners ...
11:25 AM | 25 May, 2020
Indian schoolteacher suspended over ...
10:46 AM | 25 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nida Yasir confirms testing positive for coronavirus
06:38 PM | 26 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr