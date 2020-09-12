At least 50 dead as rock slide at gold mine in DR Congo
11:12 AM | 12 Sep, 2020
KAMITUGA – At least 50 people have died in the South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) as a result of a rock slide at a gold mine.
According to local media reports, the incident took place on Friday in the town of Kamituga.
The rock slide had hit three mine shafts after heavy rains.
One of the rescued people said that there were more than 50 people in the collapsed mine shafts.
