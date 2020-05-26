Locust attack: More areas surveyed, treated across the country
11:31 AM | 26 May, 2020
Locust attack: More areas surveyed, treated across the country
LAHORE - More areas have been surveyed and treated during the ongoing operation against the locust across the country.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the pest has affected 50 districts of the country so far, including 31 in Balochistan, eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, nine in Punjab and two in Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, 250,000 hectares of land was surveyed and 3,430 hectares treated.

Sprays were held in 2200 hectares of land in Balochistan, 1000 hectares in Punjab, 200 hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 30 hectares in Sindh.

