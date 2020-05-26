Four of a family killed in Pattoki car-train collision
Web Desk
12:14 PM | 26 May, 2020
Four of a family killed in Pattoki car-train collision
Share

PATTOKI – At last four members of a same family, including two women, lost their lives after their car was hit a train at a crossing near Pattoki today (Tuesday).

According to media details, victims Hammad and Jawad were heading to Gahlan village of Pattoki along with their wives when their car got hit by train Khyber Mail at a crossing.

Rescue 1122 teams and police reached incident spot and launched rescue operations.

Meanwhile, one injured was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

More From This Category
Another 176 Pakistanis stranded in India to ...
10:05 AM | 27 May, 2020
Pakistan welcomes UN Chief’s remarks stressing ...
08:50 AM | 27 May, 2020
Policeman arrested for killing teenaged boy for ...
11:36 PM | 26 May, 2020
Post-Eid schedule for markets opening in Punjab ...
10:48 PM | 26 May, 2020
Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir continued ...
09:47 PM | 26 May, 2020
176 Pakistanis stranded in India to return home ...
08:55 PM | 26 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nida Yasir confirms testing positive for coronavirus
06:38 PM | 26 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr