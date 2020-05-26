Four of a family killed in Pattoki car-train collision
12:14 PM | 26 May, 2020
Share
PATTOKI – At last four members of a same family, including two women, lost their lives after their car was hit a train at a crossing near Pattoki today (Tuesday).
According to media details, victims Hammad and Jawad were heading to Gahlan village of Pattoki along with their wives when their car got hit by train Khyber Mail at a crossing.
Rescue 1122 teams and police reached incident spot and launched rescue operations.
Meanwhile, one injured was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
- Hafeez Sheikh vows to provide maximum relief to masses in upcoming ...11:55 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Tensions b/w China & India escalated after frequent skirmishes in ...11:38 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Another 176 Pakistanis stranded in India to return home today10:05 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Pakistan welcomes UN Chief’s remarks stressing need to counter ...08:50 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 57,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,197 confirmed ...08:30 AM | 27 May, 2020
Nida Yasir confirms testing positive for coronavirus
06:38 PM | 26 May, 2020
- ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul’ producer wishes to collaborate with Pakistan06:08 PM | 26 May, 2020
- Ira’s Dessertry: A world full of flavours and fillings03:40 PM | 26 May, 2020
- 'Ertuğrul' wishes Eid Mubarik to Pakistan – VIDEO03:16 PM | 25 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020