French President Macron’s wife appears to slap him during Vietnam visit, video goes viral

A video allegedly showing French President Emmanuel Macron being slapped by his wife, Brigitte Macron, during an official visit to Vietnam has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

According to international media reports, the incident occurred as President Macron arrived in Vietnam to begin his Southeast Asian tour. As he was stepping off the plane, Brigitte appeared to slap or push his face, and the moment was caught on camera.

The video further shows that when Macron extended his arm while disembarking, his wife noticeably chose not to hold it—adding to the online speculation.

Initially, French officials dismissed the video as fake, but later acknowledged it was genuine, describing the gesture as a light-hearted moment. “It was a moment of closeness,” said a spokesperson from the Élysée Palace, downplaying the incident.

French media reported that the presidential office first denied the authenticity of the footage but later confirmed its legitimacy. According to sources quoted by Sky News, the exchange was a minor disagreement between the couple, not an argument, and should not be misinterpreted.