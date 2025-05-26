Imran Khan urges party to gear up for mass movement

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has said he will never accept slavery, regardless of the torture or lifelong imprisonment he may face. He has called on his party to prepare for a major movement.

The message was conveyed by his sister, Aleema Khan, after meeting him at Adiala Jail.

Speaking to the media, she shared Imran Khan’s three-point message, highlighting the denial of basic prisoner rights, including rare contact with his children and no meetings with his sisters over the past eight months.

Aleema Khan said the prison administration is preventing books from reaching Khan and is denying him access to his personal doctors. “Even court orders are being ignored,” she said. According to her, Khan declared that “no matter the oppression or tyranny, I will never accept subjugation.”

Imran Khan also stated that his wife, Bushra Bibi, is being kept in jail to pressure him psychologically. “Even if I am jailed for life, I will not surrender,” he insisted.

Aleema criticized claims from vloggers suggesting a deal is being made for Imran Khan’s release, calling them a distraction meant to cool public sentiment. She said Khan is aware of who in the party stands with the ideology and who does not.

“This is not a party of electables—it is built on ideology,” he stated, warning that those playing both sides have no place in PTI.

Regarding judicial proceedings, Aleema said Khan was angry over delays in hearing the Al-Qadir Trust case and other bail applications, accusing judges of not keeping their promises. He urged the party to prepare for a nationwide movement—not limited to Islamabad—calling for mass mobilization across the country.

She added that PTI family members will appear in courts to show support for the judiciary, with MPAs and MNAs scheduled to attend hearings in Lahore and Islamabad High Courts, respectively.