Pakistan ready to hold talks with India for regional peace: PM Shehbaz

TEHRAN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Monday expressed gratitude to Iran for standing by Pakistan amid recent tensions with India. He also announced Pakistan’s support for Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Calling Iran a “second home,” PM Shehbaz highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between the two nations and stressed the need to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors.

The prime minister said constructive talks were held with the Iranian President, who expressed concerns over regional tensions. He thanked Iranian officials for maintaining close contact during that period, acknowledging Iran’s concern for Pakistan’s security.

PM Shehbaz stated that Pakistan desires peace and believes in resolving issues through dialogue, including the Kashmir dispute based on UN and Lok Sabha resolutions. However, he also warned that any future aggression from India would be met with a strong response backed by the nation and its armed forces.

Expressing solidarity with Gaza, the Prime Minister condemned Israeli actions and called on the international community to play its role in securing a lasting ceasefire, noting that over 54,000 Palestinians have been martyred.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for Iran and its peaceful nuclear ambitions.

Meanwhile, President Pezeshkian welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India and urged both countries to resolve their disputes through dialogue. He strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities in Palestine and criticized Western nations for remaining silent, calling their attitude “deeply shameful.”

The Iranian president concluded by thanking PM Shehbaz and the Pakistani delegation for their visit.