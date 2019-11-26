Facebook to play active role in elimination of violence against women

Violence against women is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today.

At Facebook, we’re committed to making our platform a safer, more welcoming place for women. It is important to ensure that women are aware of all the tools and resources available to help them stay safe - from taking control of their privacy and security settings, to learning what they can do to deal with online harassment.

We’ve created some infographics to help raise awareness around women’s safety, including top tips to avoid getting into sticky situations online.

1. Five ways women can increase their safety on Facebook

2. A guide to getting out of sticky situations online.

3. 10 times you should report a post.

To read about Facebook’s on-going work to keep women on our platform safe, click here.

Facebook takes a comprehensive approach to making our platform a safer place for women, including writing clear policies and developing cutting-edge technology to help prevent abuse from happening in the first place.

The Facebook Community Standards and the Instagram Community Guidelines outline the rules for what is and isn’t allowed on Facebook and Instagram. They’re developed by our policy teams and include rules against behaviors that disproportionately impact women, such as the sharing of non-consensual intimate imagery, which is illegal in many places around the world. They also include rules against harassment, like sending multiple unwanted messages to a person who’s made it clear that they don’t want to receive them.