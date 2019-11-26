Four of a family killed in Kotri road mishap
Web Desk
10:08 AM | 26 Nov, 2019
Four of a family killed in Kotri road mishap
KOTRI – Motorcycle-truck collision claimed the lives of four family members in Kotri on Monday night.

According to media reports, the road mishap occurred after the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding truck at the Sessions Court Road in Kotri.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to negligence of the truck driver, after the rashly driven truck hit the motorcycle, killing four persons on the spot.

According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as 45-year-old Razia, her son Imran and daughters Saima and Rehana.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to a hospital in Kotri.

The police have arrested the truck driver from the spot and started the investigation.

